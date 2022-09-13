CUMBERLAND — City officials said Tuesday that contractor bids for the $10 million Baltimore Street Access Project to renovate the downtown mall will be opened on Sept. 21.
In addition, Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said 18 businesses are currently expressing interest in locating or expanding in Cumberland.
Miller provided an update on the downtown at a City Council work session Tuesday. The renovations planned for the downtown mall include replacing underground utility lines and installing high-capacity broadband fiber before reinstalling Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall and adding an updated streetscape with trees, flowers and shrubs.
Miller said a request for bids for the project went out on Aug. 10.
“We are excited and anxiously awaiting the bids to come back and they are due Wednesday, Sept. 21,” said Miller. “A previous meeting was held for all prospective contractors on Aug. 31, which was very well attended, which is a positive sign for our competitive bidding process.”
Once a bid is accepted, construction is expected to begin later this year or in the spring.
Councilman Joe George asked if businesses will be disrupted by the construction process. “We don’t anticipate that walk-in traffic will be reduced by 20% because people don’t want to deal with the construction?” he asked.
“Honestly, I think we will be able to weather the storm as best as possible,” said Miller. “There might be times when it is difficult to get to a business, but it will be very, very minimal when any business is unapproachable. We will mitigate that as best as possible.”
“There will be some measurable amount that won’t want to deal with it, but I think when people see how accessible it will be they will be alright,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “My gut tells me that most people that wouldn’t go because of construction probably weren’t going to go anyway.”
Morriss added, “You may have something where the water would be turned off for a day or something like that, but nothing long term by any stretch.”
Councilwoman Laurie Marchini said restaurants would be given forewarning and the work would likely be scheduled for the best time for the business.
“COVID has taught many of us how to adapt to a business model where people are not able to enter the building,” said Miller. “They upped their online presence or delivery and curbside pickup to cope.”
Miller said a comprehensive mitigation plan and website for the latest news is being developed to help business owners. In addition, once a bid has been accepted and plans are in place, a town hall meeting will be held with the stakeholders.
Miller said multiple factors have led to an increase in businesses wanting to locate in Cumberland, including anticipation of the renovated downtown and high-speed broadband, the reduced threat of COVID, medical opportunities through UPMC Western Maryland, and the increase in tourism opportunities associated with the trails and scenic railroad.
“We’ve had a significant increase in new and expanding business requests,” said Miller. “These aren’t just your general email looking for a certain amount of space. This is legitimate businesses that have reached out that are looking to expand and they have a business plan together and they need assistance landing in the city.”
Miller said he could not release the names, but the businesses include four industrial companies, three each from hospitality, retail, residential and the medical field, and two focused on human resources.
Miller said his office usually is working with four or five prospects at a time.
A Downtown Comprehensive Investment Program is expected soon to offer grants for downtown businesses wishing to upgrade their properties.
“That program was put together involving several different funding sources — some local and some state — which will be available for downtown businesses,” said Miller. “The application process should open before the end of the month.”
Phase one of the three-phase program is for facade improvements and technical assistance grants. The second phase will include residential development and infrastructure improvements including water and fiber. A third phase will be a business attraction component.
Any business or building owner in the downtown special taxing district is eligible, according to Miller.
“We are still securing one more state grant source, then the program will get underway,” said Miller. “But we want to get the word out that it is on the horizon. More information will be coming as soon as it is available.”
The grants for facade improvements will be up to $7,500 with no contribution from the property owner. Grants are available up to $100,000 with the property owner matching dollar-for-dollar.
“The property owners are increasing the value of the building for future use whether they use it or not,” said Morriss. “It’s added value for the next owner as well.”
Miller said a grant through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development to upgrade and enhance the downtown security systems, including camera surveillance, is in the works. “We have drafted a request for proposal and the bid process for contractors will have a deadline of Oct. 14. We want the work completed no later than April 13, 2023,” said Miller. For more information visit ChooseCumberland.org.
