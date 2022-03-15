RAWLINGS — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources plans to conduct a controlled burn on Dan's Mountain Wildlife Management Area.
The burn will happen in late winter/early spring as weather and other conditions are appropriate.
"If you see smoke in the area southwest of Rawlings it is not a forest fire," DNR said via press release. "The fire will create smoke, however it will be a low controlled flame targeting underbrush and ground cover debris."
Access to the WMA at the primitive camping area and at Middle Ridge Road will be limited during the burn due to potential for low visibility from smoke, but will reopen as soon as the burn is completed.
According to Rick Latshaw, habitat manager for the Wildlife and Heritage Service, the purpose of the burn is to improve habitat for wildlife and restore stands of pitch pine and table mountain pine that’s more than 90 years old.
The flames will open pine cones that provide food for wildlife, and help a new generation of seedlings grow.
Numerous other benefits such as reduced fuel and improved regeneration of oak are also goals of the burn.
DNR will direct the burn.
Trained wildland firefighters and wildland fire trucks and other equipment will be present to ensure the burn is safe and efficient.
Adequate fire lines will be established before the burn.
"There are no homes or other structures nearby," the release stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.