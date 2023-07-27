KEYSER, W.Va. — Cooling stations will be available Thursday and Friday for members of the public needing refuge from the extreme heat, according to Mineral County Emergency Management.
The centers at Keyser Volunteer Fire Department Station 2 and the Short Gap Volunteer Fire Department will open as need arises.
Forecast high temperatures were 91 degrees Thursday and 94 Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Call the 911 Center at 304-788-4106 or 304-788-1821.
