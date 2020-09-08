CUMBERLAND — The devil is in the details, Dr. Jennifer Corder said while she presented scenarios of when and how Allegany County Public Schools students might return to face-to-face instruction.
Corder, deputy health officer for Allegany and Garrett counties, virtually attended the ACPS education board meeting Tuesday, which was broadcast on YouTube, and explained a multi-step “Decision Aid” flowchart provided by the state that outlines exclusion and return guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 for people in schools, childcare facilities and youth camps.
The recommendation will serve as “the foundation of any attempts that we make at going back to face-to-face school,” she said.
Social distancing, wearing a mask that covers mouth and nose, hand washing and sanitizing are also critical basic elements in the mitigation strategies, Corder said.
Screening for the virus will also be important for school staff and students before they leave the house, she said.
“And identifying when we’re sick that we need to self-quarantine without other people actually telling us that we need to do that,” Corder said.
The state guidelines pertain to people tested for the disease, as well as those without symptoms.
“We really can’t do anything about people who are symptom free,” she said. “There’s no way to know that they actually have COVID-19 (and) this is the reason masking and distancing comes into play.”
According to the flowchart, COVID-19-like illness is defined as any symptom including cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, new loss of taste or smell, or at least two indications such as a fever of 100.4 or higher, chills, muscle aches, sore throat, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, congestion or runny nose.
“People who have COVID-like illness and people who have been diagnosed as a confirmed case of COVID-19 are treated the same way,” Corder said.
Before returning to school, anyone with a fever must have a normal temperature for 24 hours without having taken medication to reduce the ailment, she said.
School staff and students without symptoms that test positive for COVID-19 must be isolated typically for 10 days, Corder said.
If a test result is negative, “We’re gonna believe that test, even though … we know that some tests are false-negative.”
The flowchart lists many more details and circumstances, which can be viewed at phpa.health.maryland.gov.
Younger children and students with special needs would likely be the first to return to school.
“We will certainly proceed cautiously (and) learn from what we’re doing,” Corder said.
