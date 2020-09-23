Coronavirus concerns cancel PACE Reception

CUMBERLAND — The Mountain Maryland PACE Reception scheduled for early next year has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Jeremy Irons, co-chair of the event, said factors such as gathering size restrictions and travel concerns factored in the decision, which was made "to err of the side of caution."
PACE is an acronym for Positive Attitudes Change Everything. The event began in 1977 as an opportunity to present legislative initiatives and funding needs for Allegany and Garrett counties to state leaders.
“The PACE committee has been committed to the promotion of Allegany and Garrett counties in Annapolis for 45 years," Irons said. "After weighing the benefits, risks and costs surrounding our annual event, we decided to proceed with an early cancellation in order to devote more time into developing an alternate plan."
PACE activities run throughout the week of the event, and lead up to a Thursday evening reception and Friday morning breakfast. Leaders from local business and government often meet with state directors who offer a gateway to funding solutions.
"Though our in-person event is canceled, the work of the PACE committee will continue on," Irons said. "The Maryland General Assembly will still go in session and we are committed to finding innovative ways to promote our region and shine a spotlight on the unique assets and challenges of Mountain Maryland.”
Allegany County Commission President Jake Shade said the event takes Allegany County to Annapolis, "where decisions are being made."
"Because it is early, right when the legislative session starts in January, it is designed for maximum impact. So it's disappointing. But I understand there's not going to be a lot of gatherings for many organizations with the COVID problem. We'll miss that.
"The PACE event really allows us to get in front of directors and state legislators to showcase our projects and needs," Shade said.
Irons hopes to reschedule the event for January 2022.
