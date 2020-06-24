CUMBERLAND — Two of the area's biggest Independence Day fireworks shows will proceed as planned, but organizers are encouraging those watching to follow COVID-19 guidelines put in place by the state.
Cumberland's display, launched from Constitution Park, will begin about 9:30 p.m., city officials said in a Wednesday news release.
The park pool will be open July 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the park will close to the public at 4 p.m.
"The city recommends that social gatherings to watch fireworks still comply with current social distancing and group guidelines," read the release.
In Garrett County, the Fire on the Mountain display presented by the Garrett County Chamber of Commerce, will launch at dark from the top of the Wisp Resort Tubing Park.
Prime viewing locations include the Scenic Overlook on U.S. Route 219, Wisp Resort, local businesses in McHenry and from a boat on the lake, particularly around McHenry Cove, according to a news release.
"For any location you choose to view the fireworks from, please remember to practice social distancing," read the release.
The rain date for both events is July 5.
