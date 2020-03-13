MCHENRY — Garrett College is extending its spring break through March 29, then will transiti…
ANNAPOLIS — To slow the progression of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, also known as COVI…
CUMBERLAND — The city will not allow open containers downtown for Saturday’s Hooley Pub Craw…
CUMBERLAND — The 60th celebration of the Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tournament will have…
CUMBERLAND — Local emergency medical officials have canceled a portion of the 18th annual Mi…
CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department says it’s closely monitoring all aspects …
KEYSER, W.Va. — Some local colleges are temporarily suspending or altering their operations …
HANOVER, Md. (AP) — Maryland's health benefit exchange is establishing a special enrollment …
CUMBERLAND — The Western Maryland Democratic Summit scheduled for March 20 and 21 has been c…
FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University will shift all classes to online instruction after sp…
FROSTBURG — We’re still a day away from the 60th annual Alhambra Catholic Invitational Tourn…
PITTSBURGH — As the nation’s number of COVID-19 infections on Monday surpassed 600, which do…
CUMBERLAND — Del. Mike McKay said he is not under self-quarantine after attending the Conser…
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey warned West Virginia bus…
PITTSBURGH — There have been no known cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania or the communitie…
CUMBERLAND — As the World Health Organization on Friday upgraded the new coronavirus global …
CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday said a second patient in the state…
CUMBERLAND — While the 2019 novel coronavirus isn’t particularly widespread in the U.S., the…
