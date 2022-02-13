CORRIGANVILLE, Md. — Beginning Sunday morning, ambulance service in the Corriganville area will be provided solely by the Allegany Department of Emergency Services.
The membership of the Corriganville Volunteer Fire Department has voted to no longer offer the service, and has entered into an agreement with the county to provide it. An ambulance and two EMT/paramedics will be based at the station.
“We simply just cannot recruit, train and maintain the volunteer clinicians to provide the level of service to our community that we have committed to do,” read a Friday Facebook post by the department membership.
The agreement was reportedly reached following discussions for the past year between the county and the department, which has provided the service since 1950.
The Allegany County Commission approved the purchase Thursday evening of the department's 2007 Chevrolet Suburban chase vehicle and a 2009 Chevrolet 450 ambulance for $110,000.
Corriganville ambulance logged 625 calls in 2021, 502 the previous year and 542 in 2019, according to DES records.
Am EMS clinician has been provided at the Corriganville station since 2007 when Allegany County began employing paid EMS personnel to supplement a dwindling volunteer force of rescue squads throughout the county.
As of Sunday, there will be eight county EMS personnel employed out of the Corriganville location.
County ambulance service will be provided 24 hours a day at Corriganville, Frostburg, Cresaptown, LaVale, Tri-Towns and Flintstone.
In addition, county employees staff stations at District 16 and Mount Savage five days a week, 10 hours per day.
Efforts are continuing to expand the fully paid positions as District 16 is expected to become fully staffed by the county in the coming months.
Corriganville volunteers will continue to provide fire services to the citizens of Corriganville and surrounding communities.
“We will also soon place in service a state-inspected and certified basic life support first response utility, which will be staffed by our firefighters, EMTs and paramedics to provide first response care in our community,” according to the Facebook post.
DES Director James Pyles called the transition a “win-win-win” that would improve public safety for citizens living in the Corriganville area and streamline emergency medical service.
Roger Bennett, deputy director of the DES, said the number of calls handled by Corriganville is expected to increase now as a result of the county taking over the EMS operation, due in part to the proximity to the city and the full-time staffing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.