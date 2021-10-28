KEYSER, W.Va. — The Keyser City Council voted Wednesday to begin taking action against the owners of a dilapidated apartment building on Water Street.
Mayor Damon Tillman read a letter to be sent to the owners of the Markle apartment building. Nothing has been done to rectify the significant structural damage the building suffered during a February 2019 wind storm, the mayor said.
Since then, “several persons have spoken with you about this property, yet nothing has been done to demolish or improve the structure,” Tillman read.
The owners, following receipt of the letter, have 10 days to appear before the council to discuss the matter.
“We’ve already tried to work things out and talk to them and nothing’s been done,” Tillman said after reading the letter. “This is just another step and we’re going above and beyond to give them an opportunity. After this, it’s going to be my recommendation to council that we go ahead and condemn it.”
The council also voted to advertise for a part-time grant writer for the city, as well as to alter the November and December meeting schedule to only meet once per month rather than twice because of the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
The council meets next on Nov. 10.
