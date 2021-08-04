CUMBERLAND — City engineering staff will begin designing a site plan for a potential splash pad at the Constitution Park pool following a discussion during the city council's Wednesday work session.
Matt Idleman and Robert Smith, respectively the city's senior engineer and director of engineering, presented different options for consideration that they developed following a recent visit to the Potterfield community pool in Hagerstown to see their splash pad. Idleman said the city's engineering staff was approached by Councilman Rock Cioni regarding the idea. The best option for installing a splash pad in their own pool, Idleman said, would be to install it within the fenced area surrounding the pool.
Idleman identified two primary potential location options. The first would entail removing the old wooden deck that is "not in the best shape," Idleman said, and placing the splash pad there. They would also need to construct a safety fence around it.
That option would cost an estimated $490,000 to $540,000 for the 2,000-square-foot splash pad, including an estimated $34,000 for deck removal and $275,000 for installation of the pad itself.
A second option, a 2,600-square-foot pad located adjacent to the existing baby pool, would require less grading but would cost more because of its larger size, Idleman said. While all options would require adding more piping to connect it to the pool's filtration system, he noted, the second option would require more pipe.
The second location would cost between $420,000 and $460,000, and around $600,000 if they choose to remove the deck during the construction process.
After the council decided that the first plan seemed the best one to pursue, Smith said they will go into more depth with designing those plans and present them to the council in the future, either by email or during an upcoming work session.
Construction would not begin until the fall of 2022 at the earliest, with the splash pad open for the summer 2023 season.
