KEYSER, W.Va. — A vacant seat on the Keyser City Council will remain as such for the time being after its members voted 3-1 Wednesday night to rescind a motion that would have added Curtis Perry to their ranks.
The seat in question has been vacant since former Councilman William Zacot resigned in September. The council originally voted in November to appoint Perry to fill the vacancy. Perry received the fourth-largest amount of votes in the city’s August elections.
However, Councilman Jim Hannas, who had voted in favor of Perry’s appointment in November, announced his intention to rescind the motion during the group’s December meeting after learning Perry had filed an ethics complaint against other members of the council. Hannas said at the time that, given the complaint, he was concerned about Perry’s ability to work productively with the other members.
At that time, no action was taken on the vote as Councilman Mike Ryan did not vote. During Wednesday’s meeting, Ryan joined Hannas and Councilwoman Jennifer Junkins in voting to rescind the motion. Councilman Harry “Billy” Meek, who had introduced the motion to appoint Perry, was the sole dissenting vote.
The council meets next on Feb. 10.
