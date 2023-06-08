CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is making preparations to have vacation rental companies add the county’s accommodation tax to their billing process.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners discussed the effort to collect the 7% hotel-motel tax from online platforms at its Thursday meeting.
The number of rental units available locally through Airbnb, Vrbo, Evolve and others has increased sharply since the coronavirus pandemic subsided. In 2019, just before the pandemic erupted in the U.S., there were under 40 vacation rental units in the county. That number has increased to nearly 180 today.
One of the most well known companies for booking stays is Airbnb, which is among several companies operating online marketplaces for short- and long-term homestays. The companies act as a broker and charge a commission from each booking.
Lee Beeman, county attorney, said currently the onus is on the owners of the unit to collect the hotel-motel tax.
“Essentially, the issue of fairness between hotels and motels — which pay us an occupancy tax — whereas Airbnb rentals they largely leave that on the owner of the property to remit that tax ... but they have been failing to do so largely due to the nature of the Airbnb platform,” said Beeman.
Beeman said most counties in the state have an occupancy or hotel-motel tax that is to be remitted on a quarterly basis.
Beeman said the online rental platforms do provide an option to enter into an agreement to have them collect the tax.
“We did some research and found a procedure to go through in order to get those entities to collect that tax for us as opposed to placing the burden on the property owners. With your blessing, we will go ahead to start that process of getting Airbnb, Vrbo and the others to collect that tax.”
“What everyone needs to know is that this is a tax paid by the tourist that comes to the area,” said Commissioner William Atkinson. “This is not a tax on anybody in the county, or a county tax. It is a hotel-motel tax that is put on short-term rentals. It is paid by the user coming in from out of town.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to enter into an agreement with vacation rental companies to add the accommodation tax to their billing.
The county commissioners also voted to place $10 million in proceeds from taxes on recent lottery winnings into the county’s general fund.
In 2021, a winning $731 million Powerball lottery ticket was sold at the Coney Market in Lonaconing. The prize money, which was taken as a lump sum, generated $15 million in income tax for Allegany County for 2022.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said some of the income taxes collected have been used to fill a budget hole that existed early this year.
“We collected approximately $15 million in income tax from lottery winnings proceeds from two years ago,” said Bennett. “As we discussed at budget time, we used a little bit of that. What we are asking (is for) you to go ahead and reserve the $10 million (remainder) in the fund balance to only be used for capital projects in the future.”
The commissioners voted unanimously to place those dollars into the general fund.
