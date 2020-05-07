CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Administrator Brandon Butler announced his resignation Thursday after two years in the position.
Speaking at the close of Thursday's Board of County Commissioners meeting, the announcement came as a surprise. Butler said his departure will be effective May 31.
He provided no reason or future plans, and declined to elaborate following the meeting what prompted the decision.
Butler was selected for the position — following the resignation of David Eberly in November 2017 — and began serving at the county on March 1, 2018.
He obtained a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and came to the county post after working as deputy assistant secretary for the Maryland Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation Division of Workforce Development and Adult Learning.
"I'm grateful to the three (county commissioners) for the opportunity to serve as administrator for the past 25 months and to be a part of the dedicated county employees that you gentlemen have assembled," said Butler.
He then went over a list of achievements made during the past two years. Among the achievements were getting a senior living complex underway on U.S. Route 220 in Rawlings, landing the Grow West medical cannabis company in Cumberland and creating a makerspace in lower LaVale for workforce development.
Emotional at times, Butler thanked numerous staff members he has served with at the county and his wife and children other family and friends.
He had special thanks for Keli Mason and Linda Simpson. "They are unequivocally, without a doubt ... I would not have been able to do without their help and guidance. I never had the joy of a support staff like that before."
County Commissioners Dave Caporale and Jake Shade thanked Butler for his service. Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. was not in attendance.
"I want to thank you for reinvigorating and reenergizing the position," said Shade. "It's a tough job and a lonely job and I think you have done a good job," said Shade.
"It's been a pleasure working with you and getting to know you and I wish you the best," said Caporale.
Following the meeting, Caporale said Jason Bennett, county finance director, would be the interim administrator while a search is conducted for Butler's replacement.
