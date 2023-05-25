CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners at Thursday's meeting adopted the $152,465,411 Operating and Capital Budget for fiscal 2024.
The budget does not increase property taxes for residents.
County employees will receive a 2% cost-of-living increase.
The financial plan also gives 25% of paper gaming revenue to fire and rescue companies, and the remaining 75% to capital education project funding.
As part of the budget, the board also approved water and sewer rates recommended by the Allegany County Sanitary Commission that will result in a 10% average increase for customer utility bills.
Additionally, fund requests were granted for outside agencies including the Allegany County Public Schools Board of Education, Allegany College of Maryland, the Allegany County Health Department, and the library system.
In other county news:
• The board thanked County Clerk Linda Simpson, who is retiring, for her 31 years of service. "It has been an absolute pleasure," Commissioner Creade Brodie said of working with Simpson. "We will miss you."
• The board presented a citation to congratulate Rocky Gap Casino Resort on its 10-year anniversary.
• Geocycle, LLC — a wholly owned subsidiary of Holcim US Inc. — leased a 40,000-square-foot space in the Barton Business Park. According to county officials, Geocycle is a leading provider of industrial, agricultural and municipal waste management services worldwide.
• County resident Sue Dudley asked the commissioners for a new zoning board meeting to address the Dan’s Mountain Wind Force project. "There are a lot of health concerns," she said.
