CUMBERLAND — County officials voted last week to allocate $2.5 million in Rocky Gap Casino proceeds to recipients who traditionally receive a portion of that funding.
In an arrangement dating back to the casino’s opening in 2013, Allegany County receives 3.75% of the revenues accrued annually from electronic gaming. Those proceeds are subsequently distributed to fire and rescue companies, educational institutions, municipalities and nonprofits each year.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to maintain those allocations from the time period of Jan. 1 through to June 30, 2022.
“We pretty much approve the allocations annually,” said Jason Bennett, county administrator. “Due to COVID we had some delays in that process so we are backtracking a little bit.”
Bennett also announced an increase in the county’s portion of casino funding is on the way for July 1, 2022.
“Currently we are at 3.75% (annually in gaming proceeds) and for the next time we come to you on this topic, that amount, happily, will move up to 5.5%, which will be about a $1 million increase,” he said.
Most counties in Maryland receive about 5.5% in gaming revenues each year. Allegany County, when the deal was signed in 2013, had set the amount lower at 3.75% to attract a casino operator to the rural location. However, lawmakers had planned to adjust the percentage to the state average once the casino was established.
Bennett said recipients of the county’s portion of casino proceeds are determined by a board known as the Local Development Council.
“This is a 15-member group, made up of members of the (Western Maryland legislative) delegation, and members of the community and I serve as the chair,” said Bennett. “This is required by law. The group met and we have approximately $2.4 million this year. The LDC comes up with recommendations and the commissioners are tasked with approving that.”
First on the list of allocations will be $10,000 for fire companies in the vicinity or Rocky Gap. Of the balance, 20% will go to municipalities and nonprofits for capital projects, 17% for opportunity scholarships at Allegany College of Maryland and 9.25% for scholarships at Frostburg State University, 39.5% will go to fire and rescue companies throughout the county, 4% for the board of education for capital projects, 4% for the county’s pay as you go fund, 2.25% to law enforcement agencies for ballistic vests and 4% remains unallocated for any additional needs.
Although there had been some discussion in early 2020 of reducing allocations to Allegany College of Maryland and Frostburg State University for the opportunity scholarships, the LDC decided to maintain funding levels for those programs.
“We know with (the funding) the opportunity scholarships would be taken care of as well with these other funding priorities,” Jake Shade, county commission president, said.
