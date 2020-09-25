CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland technologies company is one step closer to relocating to Frostburg after county officials approved a bid Thursday for the construction of a new facility for the business.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted to accept a $3.5 million bid from Lashley Construction to build the technology facility in the Frostburg Industrial Park off Hoffman Hollow Road.
Currently located on Uhl Highway, Berkley Springs Instruments makes scientific sensors which monitor the integrity of pipelines and industrial tanks in real time. The company’s list of clients includes ExxonMobil, Chevron, British Petroleum, Marathon and Shell.
Gene Silverman, founder and president of BSI, told the Times-News earlier in the year a move to a larger facility would allow his company to expand.
“We have about 20 to 25 people now,” Silverman said. “This move will allow us to expand to 40 or 50 people in three or four years. Being in Frostburg, we would also be near the university, which brings us closer to a brain trust of students, interns and professors that can help our growth as well.”
Greg Hildreth, economic development specialist with the county, gave an overview of the project at Thursday’s commissioners’ meeting.
“We’ve been working on the BSI expansion project for a while,” said Hildreth. “We put the design out for bid in early August and we received six bids. The low bid came in from Lashley Construction Co. of Frostburg.”
Hildreth said the county will continue to review the design to look at options to value-engineer the design to save money whereever possible.
“We are excited it is coming together,” said Hildreth, in a Times-News interview after the meeting. “We’ve been working with Gene (Silverman) and Jeff Barclay (county economic development director) for two years now, so we are pleased it is coming to fruition now. So if the weather cooperates with us, we should be breaking ground this fall. We should be wrapping things up next summer.”
Silverman said the demand for his sensor systems in the U.S. and Canada is increasing. He said BSI sensors can be attached to pipelines, bridges, buildings and roadways to monitor mechanical integrity.
“We have algorithms and alarm systems that look for degradation in those pipelines and mechanical structures so we can tell if there is going to be an issue,” Silverman said. “You can test sensors using the internet. So you can log onto a terminal or iPhone and monitor these pipelines anywhere in the world, 24 hours a day.”
