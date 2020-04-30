CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to merge the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. with county staff.
The CEDC, which is an arm of the city of Cumberland, handles economic development within the city limits. City and county officials have been trying for several months to hammer out an agreement whereby the two entities could merge.
At Thursday's county meeting, the commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding detailing the merger. The agreement must know be voted on by Cumberland's mayor and City Council.
Jake Shade, county commission president, said the new entity will be called the Allegany Development Corp.
"I think this document is much stronger and much more complete than what we did in January," said Shade. "While it doesn't have everything we want in here, tonight is a big step forward. It won't make everyone totally happy but it's saving the taxpayers money and improving efficiency and let's hope the city approves it."
Shade said the merger should save the city roughly $75,000 annually and the county $25,000.
Although the new entity may move to a neutral site in the future, the ADC will be located for the time being in the county office complex on Kelly Road. The merger would move the three-member staff of the CEDC, currently located on Pershing Street, into the county office complex.
"Part of that is because with the COVID virus, we are looking at any way we can to save money and since we have office space available that seems like a no-brainer," said Shade. "There is no rent, and no utilities, and you have some savings with efficiencies with staff as well."
Shade said if the city approves it the entities should be merged "no later than July 1."
The budget for the Allegany Development Corp. will include $275,000 contributed by the city and $880,000 by the county for a total of $1.15 million annually.
The ADC will still report to an independent seven-member board consisting of two county officials, one city official, and four at-large members of the business community.
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. had registered concerns in the past about the merger, but did vote in favor of the agreement on Thursday.
"I'm taking a leap of faith," said Brodie. "I'm still not 100% sure, but I'm trusting you. Please, let's make it work."
Also at the county meeting, the commissioners and members of the county administration paid tribute to William M. Rudd, who died Thursday after a long illness. Rudd, 69, had worked for the county as an attorney for 37 years. The county will fly the county flag at half-staff in honor of his memory.
"Our prayers go out to Mr. Rudd's family," said Brodie. "This is the first time I've sat here for 10 years and he is not right here sitting beside us or a phone call away. There was a lot of respect back and forth between us and he will surely be missed."
Shade said, "He was one of the longest tenured county employees and he was someone who was one of the most knowledgeable. He cared about the organization night and day, weekends, 24/7. It's sad and our hearts go out to his family."
Commissioner Dave Caporale said, "He was always kind and went out of his way to talk to me and help me and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. He was really good guy."
