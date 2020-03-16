CUMBERLAND — Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, is asking county agencies to maintain budget levels and avoid increase requests for the upcoming fiscal year.
The commissioners are in the process of developing their 2021 budget estimated at about $100 million.
“We are being very cautious and we’re asking the outside agencies to do the same thing,” Shade said. “We would like them to keep funding as flat as they can. We don’t want to get in the position where we have to raise taxes to cover what we’ve got.”
The commissioners accept budget requests each March and April from the various agencies it funds with the expectation of finalizing the budget by June 1.
Shade said the loss of tax revenue resulting from the Luke paper mill closing in June 2019 and the threat of increased educational costs stemming from the Kirwan Commission package, which is currently pending in the Maryland General Assembly, are likely to negatively impact the county’s bottom line in the coming years.
The reforms proposed by the Kirwan Commission are expected to increase the cost of education to about $4 billion annually in an effort to revitalize Maryland’s school system and increase teachers’ salaries.
“There is a lot of uncertainty obviously around the Kirwan Commission,” said Shade. “We are kind of in a wait and see until we see the final package there. With Kirwan hanging over us, we still don’t know the exact numbers of what that is going to be; what the minimums are going to be.”
County officials estimate an increase of more than $600,000 annually from implementing Kirwan Commission measures.
Shade said county property tax revenue is “going to be flat or down a little bit. Income tax probably the same thing.”
“We have a 2% salary increase already backed in for 2021. This is the second year of that we are into,” he said. “Obviously, with the paper mill closing those effects won’t be fully seen in this fiscal budget but as time goes on we are going to see those rates down, too.”
The agencies that appeared in front of the commissioners on Thursday included the University of Maryland Extension Service, Allegany County Library System, Circuit Court of Allegany County, Western Maryland Scenic Railroad, Allegany County Fire and Rescue, Child Abuse Task Force, Allegany County Orphans’ Court and Allegany College of Maryland.
The scenic railroad kept its budget request at $140,000, the amount it has received in recent years. The money would be used for the foreman’s salary for overseeing inspections and track maintenance.
Additional expenses include the purchase of replacement railroad ties, annual weed spraying, bridge inspections, maintenance of vehicles and the maintenance and inspection of crossings.
ACM’s funding request was $7.7 million, the same amount as last year.
“We are keeping our budget request flat for the fiscal year,” said Cynthia Bambara, ACM president. “Economic access for degrees and certificates is essential. We are going to try to keep college education affordable. We are very responsive to our student needs. As far as accessibility, something we take pride in is our open door policy. We take everyone who wants to come to the college. If they need extra help to come to the college that is on us to provide to them.”
ACM statistics show that enrollment by Allegany County residents increased by 4.7% for the spring of 2020. It was one of three Maryland community colleges to experience growth in the spring semester for 2020.
ACM’s Center for Continuing Education and Workforce Development is entering its third year of continued growth after a combined increase of 28% in its previous two fiscal years. The college provides job training, professional development, and workforce development education to more than 7,000 residents annually.
