CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County officials are asking Gov. Larry Hogan to consider relief for rural areas when distributing any potential proceeds from ongoing opioid litigation.
Multi-billion dollar settlements are being finalized from nationwide lawsuits over overdose deaths and addiction caused by powerful opioid medications, the source of an epidemic that has gripped the nation.
Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, read a letter addressed to Hogan at Thursday’s meeting of the board.
Allegany County is “Maryland’s poster county for the opioid epidemic,” he read.
“We request that you intervene with Attorney General Brian Frosh as to his proposed settlement of the opioid litigation involving the three largest opioid distributors, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson, as well as the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
“Specifically, we request that you assist us in securing a split of proceeds that gives 85% to localities and 15% to the state,” essentially reversing the split recommended by Frosh, according to Shade.
The letter said the bulk of any proceeds received from the settlement, under Frosh’s plan, “leave’s the less populated counties and towns in a difficult position to obtain any recovery relief.”
The letter was signed by Shade and fellow commissioners Dave Caporale and Creade Brodie.
Lee Beeman, county attorney, told the Times-News after the meeting, “What Attorney General Frosh has proposed at this point is a plan in which localities with a population less than 240,000 people would have to make application for proceeds greater than (the) 15% (being made available).”
Shade said Allegany County took time and participated in the lawsuit under Hagerstown attorney Bruce Pool with the process dating back to 2018.
“The other thing it does ... we put a lot of time into this, (Allegany and) other counties stepped forward to sue,” said Shade. “But, (Frosh’s proposal) puts everyone on the same (level) whether you joined the lawsuit or not. I think that is very unfair. We sought out an attorney and did all this due diligence and then you got Frosh negotiated a bad deal that is going to leave us worse off.”
The letter said, “Whether through published research and reports by Johns Hopkins’ Bloomberg School of Public Health, data from the national ARCOS database and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or news reports, it is overwhelmingly evident we have been dealing with the opioid epidemic since 2007. In 2016, the CDC recorded Allegany County as having an opioid prescription rate of 127.2 per 100 people, the highest in the state that year and more than one prescription for every man, woman and child in the county.
“For the same year, the prescription rates in Baltimore City were 71.4 and Anne Arundel County was 69.8.”
The letter concluded, “We ask that you ensure this settlement is not a repeat of the 1998 tobacco debacle. We would appreciate it if you stood up for rural Maryland and Allegany County.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.