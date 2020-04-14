CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is awarding 86 area small businesses grants up to $2,500 to help the entities during the coronavirus outbreak.
Recipients of the funding include 32 restaurants, 22 service-related businesses, 18 retail employers, 10 tourism-related entities and four employers in the medical field.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted to create the COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Program during its March 26 meeting. Officials announced the final breakdown of recipients in a news release issued Monday.
“Through this program, we were looking to rapidly assist businesses in keeping the lights on and their rent or mortgage paid,” Commission President Jake Shade said. “This money was to act as a bridge between the here and now and when the state and federal funding begins to flow.”
The first round of funding was mailed to businesses late last week, with the remaining checks scheduled to go out this week. The grants do not have to be repaid.
Within days of launching the program, nearly 170 local businesses applied for the grants.
“We had so many applications it would take the initial $50,000 (set aside for the grants),” County Administrator Brandon Butler said. “Seeing that there was such a great need in the community, the commissioners added another $50,000. We thought we would have 20 (businesses), but we had 20 applications by 10 a.m. the next morning. So the commissioners said take it to $100,000.”
Butler said the county was able to stretch the dollars by awarding the grants in a range of up to $2,500 instead of making them all $2,500 as planned. The county used the rent or mortgage figure to base the awards on.
“We saw the applications rolling in over the internet the next day,” Butler said. “People are looking for solutions and looking quickly. We see a lot of restaurants and tourism-related businesses that are getting hit the hardest with this drastic slowdown they are experiencing.”
To be eligible for a grant, the businesses had to have a physical address in Allegany County and be in good standing with the state of Maryland. They couldn’t have had more than 15 full-time employees as of March 1 and had to demonstrate a revenue loss of 50% related to the virus.
The applicants could also not be home-based businesses, churches or religious institutions, banks or financial institutions, real estate entities or government agencies.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.