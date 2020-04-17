CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials said many uncertainties face the county’s budget as a result of the coronavirus’ ongoing impact on the economy.
Jason Bennett, county finance director, said a “massive” loss in the county’s income tax revenue could become a reality. Bennett spoke at a budget workshop held Thursday at the county office complex on Kelly Road.
“We had two rounds of discussion with the head revenue estimator from the state of Maryland and he is indicating now that state withholdings are off by 22% which is a massive number,” said Bennett. “When you look at the $28 million that we collect in income tax, if that number was to hold for a year, we are talking about $6 million (loss) to Allegany County. That is roughly half a million dollars per month. That is just in income tax.”
Bennett told the Times-News that the losses in income tax revenue could come largely from business closures. In addition he said the ban on non-essential travel has created income losses for hotels and motels.
“There is $1.2 million we collect in hotel-motel (tax revenue) annually,” said Bennett. “That is $100,000 per month (in income). The projections, we are hearing of a five or 10% occupancy rate at hotels. We know Rocky Gap (Casino Resort) is closed. So that means 90% (of that revenue) is gone. That is another $90,000 loss per month.”
Bennett also added that the income generated from electronic gaming at the casino — from which the county receives 3.75% — will discontinue for undetermined amount of time. He said that revenue was $208,000 per month or nearly $2.5 million per year.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners is in the process of preparing a $96 million budget for the 2021 fiscal year. The commissioners want to sign off on a final budget by May 28.
Bennett said revisions are almost certain with the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak still unknown.
Bennett laid out recommendations to help close a $2.2 million deficit county officials are currently facing. Measures suggested include a hiring freeze, reduction in capital projects, and flat funding for the agencies it supports financially including the Allegany County Board of Education, library system and animal shelter.
The 2% cost-of-living adjustments, with many already agreed to in union contracts, will remain in place.
Bennett said the county is receiving little help on the revenue side of the ledger. He said the county is expecting an increase of just $29,000 in real estate tax income.
“Real estate taxes make up $42.4 million of our budget (revenue) so that is a very, very small increase in real estate taxes,” said Bennett.
Bennett said the county has also lost nearly $1 million in tax revenues from the closure of the Verso paper mill that took place last June.
Commission President Jake Shade said no layoffs will occur.
“We don’t want to add to the issues the country is facing,” said Shade. “Everyone is going to have to sacrifice some. We are kind of in this together and it will take a sacrifice from the public and the government to get through this crisis.”
Bennett told the commissioners they still have time to monitor the pandemic and the length of shutdowns for non-essential businesses before making a final decision.
“I don’t think it is fair to decide just yet because we just don’t know what things will look like,” said Bennett. “If you are OK we will sit tight for the next month to see where we are heading and how things are going with opening things back up.”
The county has a fund balance, or rainy day fund, of roughly $25 million.
“Although we are in a tough time we are still heading in the right direction on fund balance,” said Bennett. “All in all, there are counties that are in a lot worse shape than we are. We are in an OK place for now and will be for a couple of months. It’s the long term we have to watch.”
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.