(File photo) Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization board members meet with Mayor Ray Morriss and Sen. Mike McKay at the CHCO Headquarters, 400 S. Allegany St. The CHCO 40th year anniversary banner was presented and hung at the headquarters. The event was followed by a meeting to plan monument projects for the year. From the left are Mark Jones, Malinda Newhouse, Jim Ali, Ed Taylor Jr., Larry Haines, Christina Taylor, the Rev. Michael Mudge, Dale Burgess, Peggy Keene, David Burcaw, Brett Dimaio, Morriss and McKay. To learn more, visit www.chco.info.