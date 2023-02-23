CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization was recognized for its 40th anniversary at Thursday's Allegany County commissioners meeting.
Ed Taylor Jr., president of the organization, said the group has built roughly 900 monuments valued at more than $5.5 million, roughly 90% of which has come from the private sector over the past 40 years.
He thanked county officials for their support, and praised the organization's volunteers for their help including to mow grass in cemeteries over the years.
"Monuments are more than just a tribute to the great men and women of our country in the past," Taylor said of the markers that tell stories of history for future generations to read.
"To date we have monuments literally in almost ... every cemetery in Allegany County," he said.
Monuments are also permanent, Taylor said.
"Programs come and go, buildings come and go, but gravestones are supposed to stay there until the end of all time," he said.
Taylor said the organization in 1991 became a charter member of the Coalition to Protect Maryland Burial Sites.
"Maryland does have the best cemetery laws," he said.
The commissioners proclaimed Feb. 23 Cumberland Historic Cemetery Organization Day.
Taylor said folks can learn more about the organization at its website chco.info.
In other county news, the board:
- Recognized the Fort Hill High School football team for its ninth state championship.
- Supported the Canal Place Preservation and Development Authority to seek $1.5 million from the capital budget to help match $6 million in federal funds for the river park project.
- Held public hearings including for upgrades to wastewater treatment plants in Oldtown and Flintstone, the Locust Grove Sewage Improvements Project, and Garden City Mobile Home Park partial acquisition. The board also approved a resolution for a Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development $350,000 special projects grant application for the Oldtown Wastewater Treatment Plant upgrade design.
- Approved a memorandum of understanding to provide support of Jane’s Place by Allegany County, the Office of the State’s Attorney, and Friends of Jane’s Place — a nonprofit organization that provides a healing environment for children who have been abused, neglected or sexually assaulted.
