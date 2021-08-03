CUMBERLAND — More than $280,000 in state funding for an integrated intelligence coalition in Allegany County will be used to further the fight against violent crimes and drug abuse locally, the program coordinator says.
Allegany County was one of 14 jurisdictions named as a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network grant recipient in a release from Gov. Larry Hogan’s office on Monday. More than $4.9 million was awarded to the MCIN coalitions, along with nearly $1.4 million to the complementary statewide heroin coordinator program for more than $6.2 million combined.
The networks share intelligence to hinder crimes related to gangs, drugs, firearms and human trafficking, per the release. Among other duties, the heroin coordinators track drug crime statistics, work to connect overdoses to organized crime and help overdose victims connect with resources as needed, the release says. While Allegany County has a heroin coordinator, that program did not receive a grant in this round.
“The work of our heroin coordinators and the Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network are an integral part of our comprehensive strategy to collaborate across jurisdictions to dismantle criminal organizations, remain ahead of potential threats, refer individuals struggling with addiction to treatment, and to keep our state and citizens safe,” Hogan said in the release. “This funding will support a statewide effort to address the heroin and opioid public health crisis in an integrated investigative manner, and to stop criminal organizations from bringing illegal guns and drugs into our communities.”
“The Cumberland Police Department is proud to participate in the statewide MCIN program,” Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent wrote in an email. “The funding allows us to focus on our local drug crime problems and stopping the flow of illegal drugs into our city.”
The MCIN program used to be known as Safe Streets, coordinator and former Allegany County Sheriff David Goad said during an interview Tuesday. Goad has served as the coordinator for the program under both iterations for the city and county since 2012.
Municipal, county and state entities all work together in Allegany County’s MCIN coalition.
Goad said the grant funds, among other aspects, a crime analyst who maps out “hot spots” with high rates, an assigned prosecutor, and a stipend for a peer recovery specialist to work with the city’s Drug Abatement Response Team, which visits residences where someone has overdosed in the last 24 to 48 hours. On these visits, the peer recovery specialist provides the overdose victim with a bag resources intended to spur their own journey toward sobriety, Goad said.
“You can’t get around the peer recovery specialists. They’ve been there, done that, and they’re in recovery,” Goad said of the benefits of having someone with real life experience with substance abuse along on those visits. “They get a lot out of it, and we get a lot out of it. They’re a vital resource to let us know what’s going on with that person who just overdosed. With the overdoses, we’ll see several in a week, so we’re doing several of these visits as well.”
Since 2012, Goad said, the program has helped lower the city’s violent crime rate by more than 50%. The grant’s combined focus on both preventing crime and treating substance abuse is beneficial for the whole community, he said, as does the focus on collaboration between the entities involved.
“The old saying is, and we’ve said this for years, is that we can’t arrest our way out of this,” Goad said. “Arresting somebody and putting them in jail isn’t going to get their addiction away from them. The other thing is that treating someone for just six months isn’t going to take their addiction away from them. It’s a lifetime commitment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.