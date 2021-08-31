CUMBERLAND — Storm preparations in Allegany and Garrett counties, as well as statewide, continued in earnest Tuesday afternoon just hours ahead of tropical depression Ida that was expected to bring a half-foot of rain to the region.
“We have no shortage of people ready to go,” said Roger Bennett, deputy director of Allegany County Department of Emergency Services as Ida wound its way from the Tennessee and Ohio valleys into the Appalachians.
The storm readiness included communication with volunteer firefighters throughout the county who were busy Monday night and Tuesday checking equipment and apparatuses.
At the same time, special operations teams — including water rescue and structural collapse teams — were set for alert and response to any Ida-induced emergencies. The teams consist of highly-trained volunteer firefighters to conduct special emergency response.
As with any flooding potential, officials also planned for the possibility of evacuations caused by flooding.
"We have emergency shelters at the ready in case they are needed,” Bennett said.
In addition, all county emergency services personnel were placed on standby for "holdover and extended service shifts,” Bennett said.
Bennett said he was taking part Tuesday afternoon in a Maryland Emergency Management Agency conference call that included officials from every county, a representative of the Governor’s Office, General Services Administration and State Highway Administration.
In Garrett County, storm planning Tuesday morning included a meeting of the county’s director of emergency management with all of the county’s department heads and the county administrator.
“Our latest information is that we will receive 4 to 6 inches of rain over a 24-hour period,” said John H. Frank, Garrett County emergency management director.
The intense emergency services planning and preparation was not anything new.
“We are urging residents to make sure they have a plan for emergency response — weather monitoring capability, first-aid kit, their medications. Check the MEMA website for specific storm preparation and response information," Frank said.
“And our message during flooding is always to turn around, don’t drown. Never drive in standing water and do not drive around flood barricades. Just be safe,” he said.
At the State Highway Administration, crews were cleaning inlets, culverts and drains throughout the district in advance of Ida's onslaught.
Maintenance shops in Allegany, Garrett and Washington counties were "preparng equipment, stocking trucks with safety gear, loading heavy equipment, checking generators," said SHA spokeswoman Sherry Christian.
Emergency contractors were placed on call as SHA crews prepared to monitor high water, flooding, downed trees and assisting motorists.
In addition, all SHA staff were on call to report if needed.
"The goal is focused on keeping our motorists safe and our roadways open," Christian said.
