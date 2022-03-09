CUMBERLAND — Persistent light snowfall and freezing temperatures contributed to numerous traffic accidents Wednesday in Allegany and Garrett counties.
The adverse traveling conditions prompted the snow emergency plan to be placed in effect from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. in Allegany County, according to the Maryland State Highway Administration.
No injuries were reported when a vehicle snapped a utility pole in the 10200 block of New Hope Road just outside Frostburg at about 11 a.m. Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department handled the incident.
A half-hour earlier, Shaft Volunteer Fire Department and an Allegany County Department of Emergency Services ambulance from Frostburg responded to a vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 68 in the area of the 34-mile marker. There were no medical transports, according to DES.
About 10:20 a.m., Flintstone ambulance and Baltimore Pike and Bedford Road volunteer fire departments responded to a rollover crash on eastbound I-68 in the Baltimore Pike area near the 52-mile marker. No injuries were reported.
And about 10 a.m., units responded to a rollover crash on McMullen Highway in the Rawlings area. Occupants declined medical treatment at the scene handled by Rawlings Volunteer Fire Department.
First-responders also checked a vehicle crash in the Little Orleans area along eastbound I-68 in the vicinity of the 67-mile marker. One person was transported by Flintstone ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland for medical treatment.
The Department of Emergency Services also reported an accident involving a vehicle that overturned just after 11 a.m. on eastbound I-68 in the area of the Clarysville bridge. The driver was uninjured and no fire or EMS units were needed. Maryland State Police also responded to the scene.
In Cumberland, city fire and police units responded to a crash in the area of Union and South Centre streets just after 8 a.m.
To the west, Garrett County first-responders were dispatched to a rollover crash on Swanton Road at 8:35 a.m., and on eastbound I-68 at Friendsville just after 8 a.m., due to apparent weather-related mishaps.
