CUMBERLAND — A local union has until Friday to substantiate claims that leadership of the Emergency Medical Services is unfit, county officials said.
After a recent “majority vote of no confidence,” the International Association of Fire Fighters Local 1715 in Cumberland formally asked Allegany County officials to remove Christopher Biggs as EMS chief due to allegations including nepotism, repeated violation of Weingarten Rights, derogatory comments about employees to other employees and the public/patients, inability to implement policies fairly and effectively for all employees and questionable ethics and integrity.
In response, James Pyles, director of the county’s Department of Emergency Services, said concerns raised had “been rectified.”
The county agreed to investigate details of the allegations, and IAFF Local 1715 was expected to present the additional information Dec. 6.
But that didn’t happen, Pyles said.
“Please be advised that we have not received anything from the Union,” he said via email.
The county’s attorney, T. Lee Beeman Jr., set a deadline of Dec. 10 for the "alleged additional information,” Pyles said.
“It should be noted that whatever additional information is received, it also will be fully investigated,” he said.
Biggs and other county officials were included in email requests for comments from the Cumberland Times-News. Pyles spoke on their behalf.
'Quiet the victims'
The union’s allegations follow other complaints about leadership within the DES.
For nearly three years, Crissy Martz, a registered nurse and certified paramedic, fought to expose a system she said allowed sexual harassment, abuse and discrimination to thrive.
According to 2019 Maryland State Police reports, after Martz was told she had a job within the Allegany County EMS department, her request for a formal offer was met with sexual demands.
After Martz complained about the demeaning treatment, her job offer was revoked, and she filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission an administrative claim of sexual harassment and gender discrimination.
The matter was resolved before a lawsuit was filed.
Although DES leadership has changed since Martz filed the EEOC claim, she said employee concerns continue to be disregarded.
“They’ve basically dismissed all of these victims and their complaints,” Martz said of the recent reaction by DES and county officials to the union’s allegations.
“I couldn’t help but feel like it was an intimidation tactic to quiet the victims who have spoken out,” she said.
“It’s disheartening to watch what is becoming of our county EMS system,” Martz said. “There are many great people who work for DES, some of them my very close friends. I know what I went through and how it damaged me. My heart breaks for those who have no choice but to work under those conditions.”
'$27 an hour'
In 2017, DES hired Kara Merkel, a paramedic, to work part time.
In July 2020, Merkel met with the county’s supervisor of human resources Kristi Liller, DES deputy director Roger Bennett and Biggs to ask why she wasn’t getting work hours.
“At that time, Mr. Biggs, without communicating just removed me from the scheduling program without notification,” she said in a resignation letter to Liller the following September.
“I have questioned several times as to why there is such a pay disparity between an (emergency medical technician) and a paramedic when it comes to full- and part-time employees,” Merkel wrote and added a paramedic is a licensure position that requires much more responsibility and liability than an EMT.
“There is no reason these (two) pay grades should ever cross or become close to each other. This could be a major reason for the staffing shortage we are currently experiencing,” she wrote.
“No one from management has addressed this wage disparity,” Merkel wrote.
Via the letter, Merkel also said Biggs was sending mass emails that asked for help to teach classes and conduct new hire testing.
“I have responded several times to help with these activities because that is more my forte,” she wrote. “I have the education, experience, and extensive teaching credentials, but I was told it wasn't in my job description, however all of my peers that did these activities have the same job description that I have. Many of them are less senior to EMS and don't have the education, experience or teaching credentials, but were chosen over me. Many employees did these activities on overtime because Mr. Biggs hand picks them and not based upon experience or training. Instead of paying me $15.83 an hour to do these activities management paid out roughly $27 an hour to full-time paramedics on overtime.”
Merkel said the management decisions were not financially responsible.
“I voiced my concern to both Mr. Biggs and Mr. Bennett about these issues but neither one would listen to my concerns or even entertain looking at my training file I have submitted to the division three times,” she said.
Merkel also said Biggs wouldn’t allow her to take continuing education.
“He is the gatekeeper for approving training and has denied me twice for taking classes,” she said.
“As a resident of Allegany County myself, I am concerned about the future of the division under the current regime,” she said. “I hope the county government will step in and fix these issues that are in fact fixable if you have the right people in the right positions.”
In response to Merkel’s resignation letter, Pyles said Allegany County does not disclose information related to personnel matters without the written consent of all employees involved.
“Kara Merkel’s allegations were investigated by the Human Resources Department and acted upon accordingly,” he said.
“(DES) is committed to providing full emergency services to the citizens of Allegany County. EMS in Allegany County has never been better and (DES) has never been better,” Pyles said.
“The men and women of the (DES) are making Allegany County a better place to work and live and visit,” Pyles said of employees that change “lives each and every day.”
'Loved my job'
In 2019, DES appointed four paramedics, including Todd Bowman, to the rank of lieutenant.
Bowman, who also holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism, was the DES public information officer from 2017 to 2021.
He said he agrees that EMTs and paramedics “truly are the backbone" of any emergency services organization.
“I loved my job,” he said of working for Allegany County. “After college and working away for several years, having the opportunity to return to the community I grew up in, to do a job I loved, was very rewarding. I had an amazing shift of emergency medical technicians and paramedics.”
Bowman left DES in January 2021 for another position.
“I’m not at liberty to discuss the details of my departure,” he said.
