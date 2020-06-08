CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has issued nearly $1 million in grants to more than 200 area small businesses in recent weeks to assist the entities during the coronavirus outbreak.
The latest round of grants, totaling more than $800,000, was made possible by the federal coronavirus relief package. Allegany County received $12.3 million from that package.
“The biggest item in there, that we are using this for, is for business support,” Jake Shade, president of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners, said. “It will be (distributed) in three phases and is worth $3.5 million.”
The county had issued $100,000 in grants from their coffers to small businesses in April.
Jason Bennett, interim county administrator, said more than 200 businesses applied for funding and grant amounts ranged from $200 to $7,500.
“The commissioners’ goal with this funding is to put dollars directly into the businesses that help to keep Allegany County’s residents and economy moving forward,” said Bennett. “These dollars will hopefully provide some relief for our small businesses that have sustained losses as a result of COVID-19. This direct support is the best use of this money as it goes to those that have been the most affected.”
Businesses applied for the grants on the county’s website, gov.allconet.org.
“We have just closed the application portal for Phase I of business grants for just over $900,000 and we are working to make another round of business assistance available in the future that will meet or exceed this round of funding and will be geared towards getting the county’s workforce reengaged as the economy begins to reopen.”
Of the $12.3 million in funding, $6 million went to the county health department. The remaining funds will be administered by the county and go toward assisting small businesses, workforce training and business development.
Some specific areas the funds will be directed will include four area municipalities. A total of $753,500 will be divided among Cumberland, Frostburg, Lonaconing and Midland. An effort to reestablish tourism will receive $500,000.
Follow staff writer Greg Larry on Twitter @GregLarryCTN.
