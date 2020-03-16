CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Health Department has activated a call center to respond to questions about the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.
“We understand that there is a lot of uncertainty and anxiety in our communities right now concerning COVID-19,” said Jenelle Mayer, health officer for Allegany County. “In addition to our website, social media and area news outlets, the call center is another way we can provide accurate and timely information to the public.”
Individuals who think they may have coronavirus should stay home and call their health care provider to inquire about testing to avoid exposing others, according to a new release issued by the health department. If testing criteria are met, health care providers can determine the safest location for testing to minimize the risk to others.
It is estimated that 80% of those who contract COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. However, for the elderly and those with underlying health issues (heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes, for example) there is a much higher risk for serious complications or death, according to the release.
The call center will be staffed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and can be reached by calling 301-759-5000.
For additional information on COVID-19, visit health.maryland.gov/allegany.
