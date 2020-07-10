CUMBERLAND — With the former Allegany High School deteriorating and being vandalized, county officials are hoping to raze the campus structures sometime next year.
Located on Sedgwick Street, the school was constructed in 1925 and opened the following year. After serving the community for 93 years, the facility was vacated after a new $55 million Allegany High School was constructed on Haystack Mountain. The new school opened in August 2018, leaving the former school essentially abandoned.
A picture recently circulated on social media showed the lower portion of a glass door to the old school’s gymnasium smashed out, allowing access to the facility.
Jason Bennett, interim Allegany County administrator, said ownership of the former school has been transferred from the Board of Education to the county. He said the plan is to demolish the building and transfer the property to a developer to construct single-family homes at the site.
“We are in the process of stage one of demolition, which is asbestos remediation,” said Bennett. “We have a firm in there right now analyzing the asbestos remaining in the building. We have to contain that and remove that first. Once we get that process done, then we can start the actual demolition.
“Obviously there is no one in the building right now and, yes, there is some vandalism periodically. We address it every time it comes up. We board up the windows and lock everything and do as many things as we can to prevent it.”
Bennett said the county has secured $500,000 so far for demolishing the former school.
“We got half a million from the (Western Maryland) delegation from this last General Assembly session that we can use toward the demolition. So we will apply that directly to the asbestos remediation. We hope that covers that bill and then we hope to begin the next phase where we actually begin to tear the building down.”
Bennett said it is difficult to place a timeline on the process.
“It’s going to take some time,” he said. “We don’t know just how long. We think the asbestos should be done by the end of (the) year. We won’t know until we get it all out. It’s in doors and windows and the floor; there is a lot of work to be done.
“Once the asbestos work is done we will seek out bids for the actual demolition work. We are looking at a couple million dollars to bring that building down. We will have to work on getting that money in the future. We will have to go after some more money.”
Bennett said a request for proposal will go out to select a contractor once the building has been removed.
He said it’s hard to monitor the old school around the clock and control the vandalism.
“We have patrols but it’s an old building and a large building with a lot of access points. It is one of those things. There are hundreds of access points and we control as much as we can, but that is why we want to get the building down as quickly as we can.”
