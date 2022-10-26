KEYSER, W.Va. — Members of the community theater group that frequently used the amphitheater at Larenim Park for their productions were among the audience members at a Monday evening meeting about proposed plans for rebuilding the structure.
After standing for almost 40 years, the amphitheater in Burlington was torn down in March, having been deemed too deteriorated for renovation.
The Keyser-based Apple Alley Players hosted many productions at the park over the years, and some members of the group gave their input about the plans architect Tom Pritts presented Monday.
The county is seeking a $150,000 grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund to build the new amphitheater, and will provide an equal match if received. Monday’s hearing was part of the grant receipt process. A $15,000 state grant for design fees was received earlier this year that the county also matched.
Critical structural supports for the stage “were significantly worse than we even imagined when we started the process, so it really was a safety concern,” County Coordinator Luke McKenzie said of the decision to tear the old amphitheater down.
Pritts explained the plans for construction, which will occur in four phases. The first will focus on getting a simple stage constructed, along with the necessary infrastructure for future electrical work and required accommodations for patrons with disabilities.
Because there’s a “fairly significant cost” associated with building a shell for the stage and a light booth, Pritts said, both of those are slated to be handled in the second phase. Estimates received for the material costs a year ago totaled $120,000 for the shell, McKenzie said, not including assembly.
Pritts noted the plans aren’t final.
Phase three is expected to include the construction of side wings for the stage, as well as walls. Phase four is projected to focus on building a covered area, trailer dock, pavilion and restrooms.
“As we’re moving along, we’re building to the point where it’s a really nice facility to be able to do theatrical work,” Pritts said.
The project is slated to cost at least $1 million, McKenzie said. The county is also seeking private donors to offset costs for the first phase, as well as future construction.
“The commission is definitely committed to getting this back up,” McKenzie said. “And honestly, if we get this funding from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, it is safe to say you’ll see phase one just as soon as we can make it happen.”
Some Apple Alley members say that while they’re supportive of others using the amphitheater for events, they want to see it designed primarily for theater.
“I have a good friend who’s a musician, and we’ve been talking about doing music festivals and things,” member Justice Courrier said. “I’d like to see that stuff happen at Larenim as well. I’m just concerned for the theatrical aspect of it, I think.”
“I know I’ve said it many times, but I’ll say it again: This was built for Apple Alley,” said member and county Circuit Court Judge Jay Courrier. “It was built for stage productions. That’s the reason the theater existed. It was mainly through Apple Alley spurring it on. The county obviously got the property and had a lot to do with putting it together, but Apple Alley put a lot into it as well. I don’t like the idea that it’s going up and it’s not going to be primarily used for theatrical productions.”
Jay Courrier asked that it include sliding walls for moving set pieces, which McKenzie said could be accommodated.
Members also asked about storage space and the possibility of covered seating so that shows may be performed in inclement weather, which the commission said could be considered if funds become available.
“The main issue for any outdoor theater is the weather,” member Bob Schadler said. “If it’s even slightly raining, you won’t get the crowds.”
While the stage plans for the first phase would only create a rudimentary structure best suited to short one-act plays, Jay Courrier said, that’s still possibly a good means “of getting people out there” to let them know the troupe will be performing locally once again.
“We could find something to do, even if it wasn’t typical for us,” Jay Courrier said.
McKenzie said the commission hopes to commit another $200,000 for phase two next year.
