CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Commission voted unanimously Thursday to enter into a lease-purchase agreement granting Grow West MD additional space in the Riverside Industrial Park on Kelly Road.
The county entered into the four-year agreement with Northbranch Properties LLC, a holding company for the medical cannabis company. County Administrator Jason Bennett said the company would lease 61,000 square feet of space “immediately adjacent to the property they are already in, so this will expand the area for them.”
Grow West currently operates from the former Kelly-Springfield Tire Co., and the facility underwent a $20 million expansion starting last year. The company also operates an Industrial Boulevard dispensary.
The agreement comes with an option to purchase the space for more than $320,000 at the end of the term, Bennett said.
“They will pay taxes and utilities during that time, and they will add to the job component here,” Bennett said. “So, all in all, a good deal for us.”
“We’re open for business,” Commission President Jake Shade said. “Whether you agree with everything a business does or not, if it’s legal in the state of Maryland, we’re going to support it. This industry was nothing a couple of years ago. There were zero jobs for medical marijuana. Now there’s over 200 right here in Cumberland. We’re happy to have them continue to expand. They’ve totally renovated the building that was vacant and put millions of dollars into it.”
