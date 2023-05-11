CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials are considering an increase of 10.4% in water/sewer charges for its sanitary services customers.
Adam Patterson, director of public works for the county, presented a recommendation for the increase to the Allegany County Board of Commissioners during the board’s regular meeting Thursday evening. The last increase in the sanitary rates was in July 2021 when the water/sewer bills were raised 9.0%.
“What you have before you tonight is a recommendation for the rate increase,” said Patterson.
The county’s water account, he said, is currently $710,000 in the positive, however, the sewer account is $1.5 million in the negative.
“The sanitary budget continues to lag behind,” said Patterson. “It would be great to be able to get these two pillars (water and sewer) to stand on their own. Water makes some money to help offset the budget, but the sewer side we’re $800,000 in the hole.”
The 10.4% hike would be an average increase of $97 on the annual bill for the services.
Patterson said many factors impact the rates including maintaining the infrastructure, payroll, equipment, water loss, weather, utility costs, and technology and internet expenses.
“Everybody who has gone to the market or purchased anything from Lowe’s recently, they know how much prices have gone up,” he said.
The county pays the city of Cumberland for use of its wastewater treatment facility. Cumberland is instituting a 10% increase on water and trash.
Patterson said about half of county customers utilize Cumberland’s treatment plant.
Customers in the Frostburg area will be receiving a break on water costs next year. The city of Frostburg is a supplier of water through its Piney Mountain Dam.
Although Frostburg officials made the decision to keep the water rate the same for next year, charges for debt service on the bill — resulting from work on the dam — will come down, resulting in a lower overall water cost.
“They (Frostburg) have some debt service that is coming off the books associated with the Piney Mountain Dam,” said Patterson. “That debt is paid off so our customers will no longer have to help pay off that debt service. That is one good thing.”
Therefore, the 10.4% hike would be an average increase across all county customers. The amount of change in customer’s bill will fluctuate based on where they live.
The average annual water bill for county customers is $705 and $649 for sewer service. Patterson estimates the average annual increase to be $97 on customer’s bill.
The board of commissioner will make a final vote on the increase at their May 25 meeting.
