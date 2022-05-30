SYKESVILLE — An Allegany County native is preparing to embark later this week on a journey of remembrance.
Joe Conway, a Mount Savage native currently residing in Sykesville, will travel June 1-6 to Normandy, France, with 30 World War II veterans as part of a trip with the nonprofit Best Defense Foundation.
Conway volunteers with the group started by retired NFL linebacker Donnie Edwards, and estimated in a recent interview that he’s taken part in 8-10 such trips abroad since he started volunteering almost five years ago. He also recruited county paramedic Cody Mohler to come with him on this trip.
While Conway isn’t a veteran, he said his father served and he’s an avid fan of military history. On a trip to Normandy with another organization, Conway met Edwards and learned about his plans for the nonprofit and agreed to come on board as a volunteer for similar trips.
This year’s trip coincides with the 78th anniversary of D-Day, and is one of the organization’s “Battlefield Return” trips. Per the the group’s website, they’ve taken similar trips to Iwo Jima, Germany and the Netherlands. The trips are part of the foundation’s work to “ensure that any WWII veteran who wants a measure of closure or the recognition he so richly deserves has an opportunity to return to his battlefield,” according to the site.
Conway joined the group on trips to Berlin and Pearl Harbor last year, following a COVID-19 pandemic-related pause. The trips are less of a vacation than it may seem, he said, but are entirely fulfilling, enjoyable undertakings all the same.
“It’s a lot of work, but every minute is worthwhile,” Conway said. “When you’re standing on the beaches of Normandy or in a cafe in Bastogne and people come up to these guys with tears in her eyes actually crying and saying ‘Thank you for our freedom. If it wasn’t for you, I wouldn’t be here,’ and hugging them and shaking their hands and asking for their autograph and treating them like rock stars, I just wish every veteran could experience that.”
It’s humbling, Conway said, to embark on the trips and witness both the historical sites they travel to and the impact that the trips have on the veterans in attendance. Many veterans have difficulties or are unwilling to talk to their families about what they experienced during the war, Conway said, and being in the company of others who can relate to their experiences is “therapeutic.”
“A lot of times when we get the guys together, they start talking amongst one another about their shared experiences in the war,” Conway said. “Even if they weren’t exactly the same, they start talking, so it’s really therapeutic for them.”
Frequently, Conway said, the veterans visit schools and other sites in the countries where they served and have a chance to chat with students. They’re also often celebrated in those communities.
“Each town you go to ... it’s like there’s thousands of people there wanting to shake the U.S. veterans’ hands,” Conway said. “They just want to meet these guys. They travel from all over Europe, and they camp out.”
