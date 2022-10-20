KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County residents will get the chance to learn more about plans for Larenim Park’s amphitheater and share their thoughts at a planned Monday meeting.
The 6:30 p.m. town hall will be held in the courtroom rather than the commission’s meeting space in the courthouse. Attendees will have the opportunity to provide input on the amphitheater’s design as part of the process as the county seeks a grant from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund for its construction.
The county requested $150,000 for that grant, and will match the funds if it’s approved. The federal grant would cover the first phase of construction of a new amphitheater, which includes building a rudimentary stage, hooking up electricity and providing handicap accessibility. Construction is expected to cost at least $1 million.
In August, the county received $15,000 for the design phase from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History.
The old amphitheater, which was suffering from structural decay, was torn down in March. It was built in 1984.
Larenim Park, located in Burlington, has undergone multiple improvements in recent years, including the installation of new playground equipment and the dedication of a living memorial in 2021.
