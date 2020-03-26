CUMBERLAND — Allegany County government has released an online community resource guide for the COVID-19 state of emergency — resources.inallegany.org.
The online tool offers a variety of features to better connect the community with resources being organized by the government, local businesses and charities.
“This is an incredible testament to the strength of the community here in Allegany County in bringing this tool together,” said Jake Shade, president of the board of county commissioners.
“We believe it will support thousands during this crisis in connecting to volunteer and job opportunities, businesses who can help and special programs to support in these uncertain times.”
The tool provides a news and update portal that connects to federal, state and local government news updates and also affords the ability for community members to submit their own information. “We have been inundated with individuals looking to help and for ways to volunteer,” said Shade. “We’re populating that information into a volunteer board that will allow folks to both post opportunities and digitally connect with opportunities posted.”
The county is also working on a portal that will allow people to donate money or volunteer goods to be distributed to local charities and support initiatives.
The website was developed with Zest Social Media Solutions of Towson.
