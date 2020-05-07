CUMBERLAND — Allegany County will be the recipient of $12.3 million of funding assistance under the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The funding was announced at Thursday's regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
The CARES funding package was developed through a collaboration of the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Small Business Administration and approved by Congress.
The funding will include a $3.13 hazard pay increase for first responders including EMTs, detention center and sheriff's department personnel, utility workers and transit staff.
"The states asked us to present a plan for using the CARES funding," said Jake Shade, county commission president. "We got that submitted very quickly as the state needed to submit it to the federal government by April 30. Half will flow through the Allegany County Health Department for direct health-related matters, and the other $6 million roughly will flow through the county (government).
"The biggest item in there, that we are using this for, is for business support," added Shade. "It will be (distributed) in three phases and is worth $3.5 million."
The funding portion for small businesses will help the county extend grants to many of the businesses that were unable to secure a grant under a county funded program created in March. That county program contained $100,000, however the fund was quickly depleted with numerous business unable to receive a grant.
The county's plan for the CARES funding divided its $6 million portion into three categories. The plan will spend $1.6 million of the fund on sustaining current operations, while investing $2.8 million in reengaging businesses and the workforce, and $1.7 million in reinventing business.
Some specific areas the funds will be directed will include four area municipalities. A total of $753,500 will divided among Cumberland, Frostburg, Lonaconing and Midland. The effort to reestablish tourism will receive $500,000.
Funding will also go to strengthening and upgrading the electoral system at the county and in Frostburg, including technology and safety updates. The CARES funds will also be used to expand and maintain equipment, supplies and staff in wake of the coronavirus.
"We have the flexibility to get these funds out the door quickly to help businesses stay afloat and then roar back to success," said Shade.
Small business owners are urged to visit the county's website gov.allconet.org for more details.
