County receives $500,000 grant to raze former Allegany High

CUMBERLAND — Allegany County has been awarded a $500,000 grant to demolish the old Allegany High School, however, asbestos removal work alone will cost nearly $1 million.
News of the grant award was disclosed at Thursday’s meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
The former Allegany High School, located on Sedgwick Street, has been vacant since the summer of 2018 after construction of a new school was completed on Haystack Mountain.
The old school on Sedgwick Street, built between 1925 and 1926, has suffered from major vandalism since its doors were closed in 2018.
Tonya Gomer, grant writer for the county, told the commissioner’s the $500,000 grant was awarded from the state’s Strategic Demolition Fund.
“The funding was passed through Senate Bill 191 during the last legislative session,” Gomer told the Times-News after the meeting. “Our local (legislative) delegation did a great job and we’re thankful they are so supportive of us in obtaining the funding.
“The asbestos and hazardous materials abatement is considered part of the demolition process because we want to make sure that the demolition is done safely for the community and we are not putting any type of redevelopment at risk. We are hoping once this demolition takes place the redevelopment process will move very quickly.”
The county commissioners plan to seek a developer to construct a community of single family homes at the site.
The county commissioners also approved a contract for removing asbestos at the former school. Adam Patterson, deputy director of public works, said a bid from Bristol Environment, Inc. of Baltimore for $914,800 was the top eligible bid for asbestos removal. The county commissioners voted to accept the bid.
Patterson said three bids were received for the project with Bristol being selected after a review process.
Commissioner Creade Brodie Jr. thanked Patterson for his work on the project.
“We are probably going to spend a lot more to abate the asbestos in that building than it ever cost to build it,” said Brodie.
“Unfortunately (the bids) came in a little higher than we thought it would be. The school is in bad shape,” said Patterson.
The contract with Bristol calls for a 120-day period to complete the asbestos removal. Following the asbestos work, county officials hope the former school can be razed sometime in 2021.
