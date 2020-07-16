CUMBERLAND — No. 1 and No. 2 plastics recycling has resumed at sites equipped to accept those containers, according to Siera Wigfield, recycling coordinator.
Other recycling resumed in late May.
Due to low oil prices, the cost of virgin plastics derived from oil are low, lower than the price fetched by recycled plastics. Allegany County’s Recycling Office will be evaluating plastics recycling near the end of the year and plastic recycling may be discontinued.
In the meantime, residents should continue to remove the lids, rinse the containers, check the number on the empty container and place it in the proper receptacle.
Plastics film recycling will no longer be available at the Riverside Recycling Site.
The recycling office is expecting a surge of plastics, and will do its best to empty trailers quickly. Residents are asked not to leave bags of plastics on the ground. People with a large volume of goods should make multiple trips to the recycling sites.
Residents are asked to practice social distancing and good hand hygiene at the recycling sites.
It’s Plastic Free July and residents can reduce plastic consumption by:
• Using tap water and reusable water bottles.
• Purchasing beverages sold in aluminum cans or glass bottles.
• Reusing plastic containers to store items.
• Switching to plastic-free alternatives like bars of soap and shampoo, and laundry detergents sold in cardboard containers.
Residents may call 301-876-9563 or send questions to recycling@alleganygov.org.
