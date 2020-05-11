CUMBERLAND — The Board of County Commissioners of Allegany County has reopened an assistance fund established for small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
The COVID-19 Small Business Assistance Fund, established in March, has provided more than $109,000 so far.
“Allegany County is one of the few counties that has committed a large amount of funding to help our small businesses in need," said Commission President Jake Shade. A benefit of local government is being able to act quickly to move these funds out the door to businesses impacted by this pandemic. We are expecting a week turnaround time to process the grants.”
As was the case with the initial rounds of the grant, funding can be used by businesses to pay rent, mortgages, or utility costs for businesses.
To be eligible, the business must:
• Have a physical address in Allegany County.
• Be in good standing with the state of Maryland.
• Have no more than 15 full-time employees as of March 1, 2020.
• Demonstrate a loss of business revenue attributed to COVID-19.
• Have no pre-existing tax liens or legal judgments.
• Not be a home-based business, church or religious institution, banks or financial institution, investment/real-estate entity or government agency.
Additional funds are being provided through funding that Allegany County has received through the passage of the coronavirus relief bill.
To apply for the grant, or for additional resources for businesses and for the community at-large, visit the website http://resources.inallegany.org.
