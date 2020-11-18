CUMBERLAND — Allegany County health officials reported 10 new deaths Wednesday linked to COVID-19 as the county's case count closed in on 2,000.
The deaths, which raised the county toll to 40, occurred since Friday, health officials said.
Officials also reported 292 new cases of the virus for a total of 1,909. More than 1,000 cases have been reported this month.
Allegany's case rate Wednesday was 124.77 per 100,000 population, compared to the state average of 30.95. The county's positivity rate was 13.22%, the second highest in the state (Garrett, 13.43%). The Maryland average is 6.82%
"Small choices can help protect you and your family and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our community," read a news release from the county health department. "Choose to stay in rather than go out to a crowded establishment. Choose take-out rather than dine-in. Wear your mask. Call friends and family rather than visiting in person. Have holiday celebrations with just your household this year."
For more information on recommendations for holiday celebrations, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
