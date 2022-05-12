CUMBERLAND, Md. — Austin Hedrich nibbled at a piece of dark chocolate and closed his eyes to describe the experience.
Although that wasn’t necessarily how he typically eats candy, he chose his words carefully.
“It’s creamy,” he said.
Austin, who said he was celebrating his 12th birthday, learned to eat mindfully at a booth hosted by Theresa Yosuico Stahl, a registered and licensed dietitian nutritionist and consultant.
Her table was among several informational booths that lined the entrance hallway of Allegany High School for a student mental health and wellness fair Wednesday evening.
The event, hosted by Allegany County Public Schools, was held to share with students ways they can take care of their emotional, social and physical wellbeing.
It featured community organizations including the local YMCA, Aetna and Potomac Case Management Services, and various prize drawings for students in attendance.
Wendy Ryan, a life and earth science teacher at Braddock Middle School, said the event provided students a greater focus on mental health than what can be discussed during school hours.
“The opportunities in after-school (programs) give them more time to learn new skills,” she said.
Ray Short, the after-school program coordinator at Braddock, said roughly 70 middle school students were at the fair.
While the students received prizes at many of the booths, “they have to stop and listen,” he said of lessons and resources that focused on mental health.
Sarah Welsh, mental health coordinator for ACPS, said event organizers were pleased with the turnout.
“We’re thrilled that so many community partners could be here,” she said.
Catie Brenneman, program coordinator for Healing Allegany at AHEC West, was at the fair to promote the organization’s various services that focus on health care.
“We are sending the message of overall wellness,” she said.
Shannon Bridges was at the event with her children Bryce and Kaylee.
“It’s nice to see what all services are available,” Bridges said.
Jim Hott, specialist for the Maryland Center for School Safety’s western region, was at the fair to promote the state’s anonymous Safe Schools tip line at 1-833-MD-B-SAFE, website and app used to report threats to safety or wellbeing of students.
“It’s important (children) know they can have someone they trust” to talk to, he said.
