CUMBERLAND — Allegany County officials are seeking to purchase up to 1,400 coronavirus screening tests for Frostburg State University staff and students as the university prepares to open on Aug. 17.
The Allegany County Board of Commissioners voted Thursday to seek a provider, through a bidding process, to administer up to 200 COVID-19 tests per week over a seven-week period. The testing, which will commence on Aug. 10, will be administered at a pre-determined location on the campus.
Jason Bennett, interim county administrator, spoke about the effort at Thursday’s county meeting. He said the testing program will be paid for through federal CARES Act funding.
“We got federal CARES money in part for these kind of things,” said Bennett. “FSU, that is really what they asked us for. This would allow them to do up to 200 tests on asymptomatic faculty and students per week. We will put it out to bid because obviously it will be a larger expenditure. We will select the winning bidder and let them administer the tests. It will allow for weekly clinics and get more of the population up there tested.
“FSU is trying to be proactive and have testing lined up and available. It’s geared for the ones that don’t have symptoms. It’s for people who just want to be tested. If they feel they have symptoms like a fever or (feeling) sick, they can go to the Brady Health Center (on campus) and they can get tested.”
Al Delia, vice president of regional development, spoke to the Times-News by phone.
“We are grateful to the county for setting aside the funding to do that. It is a way that we can assure both the campus community and the broader community that public health is being maintained.
“What we expect to do is before school starts ... scheduled to start on August 17 ... we will have the testing on campus only for campus employees and students, not for the general public ... on-campus and off-campus students.
“It’s a way for people who have not had any kind of symptoms and do not know that they have been exposed, to see if there is any infection on campus.”
Delia said Aug. 10 was chosen as the start date since that is the week students begin returning.
“That is the week they come back,” said Delia. “August 12 is the day resident students come back to the residence halls. We want to do testing before they come back and classes start.
“When we start classes on Aug. 17 it will be a mix of all kinds of classes. We will have in-person classes and hybrid classes, with some in-person and some online, and we will have fully online classes. So all of those modalities will be available. They will have all three going at the same time.
“The aim is to reduce the density of not only students, but people on campus and the exposure of people to one another so we can minimize the risk on infection on campus and the community.”
Delia said all students and employees will be required to do a daily self screening and for some select employees they will have an in-person screening where they are asked the questions.
“If anyone fails the screening — all the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) questions for the symptoms — they are not to come on campus and they are to go to a provider to determine if you need to be tested. Our Brady Health Center can work with them,” said Delia.
Jake Shade, county commission president, said the county received a total of $6.1 million in CARES Act funding. He said the county has distributed $1 million to 219 small businesses so far. Another $300,000 has been awarded to 29 hotels and motels that met the eligibility criteria.
“In total, we have put more than $1.3 million right back out and we are moving as quick as we can,” said Shade. “That’s 25% (of the CARES Act funding) we put out. There is still some money there. If you haven’t applied yet, please do so.”
