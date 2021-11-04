CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners has drafted a letter to the state superintendent of schools requesting that decisions on COVID-19 regulations, including the wearing of masks, be decided at the local level.
Commission President Jake Shade read the letter, which is addressed to Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland superintendent of schools, during Thursday’s commission meeting.
The letter says Allegany County “faces unique challenges that do not resemble those faced by larger, urban jurisdictions.”
“We lack the network of educational resources found in wealthier communities. We are not Montgomery County. We are not Baltimore County,” Shade read.
The letter said Allegany County has been “left out” of the decision-making surrounding COVID-19 regulations. In addition, it claimed the state mandated masks after previously stating that local jurisdictions would have that decision-making authority.
The letter took issue with students who have been vaccinated being required to “wear masks all day.”
The letter claimed school-age children have “very little risk of severe illness” and that death rates are low. The letter claimed that more students die by suicide than from COVID.
“We cannot let fear blind us from the mental health crisis we are fostering,” Shade read.
Statewide mandates and arbitrary quarantine rules, according to the letter, have made the school year “anything but normal.”
The letter claimed the state has provided inconsistent messaging and that “classrooms, sports teams and extra curricular activities that once provided structure to over 8,000 students in Allegany County remain upended.”
The letter emphasized that decisions regarding masks, quarantine options and timelines for expiration of guidelines should be made by the Allegany County Board of Education in consultation with the local health department.
Crystal Bender, president of the Allegany County Board of Education, issued the following statement via email to the Times-News in regard to the county commissioners’ letter.
“I agree that the COVID regulations and guidelines should be decided on a local level,” wrote Bender. “Our school system has worked collaboratively with the health department throughout this pandemic to ensure a safe return to school for our students. Prior to the statewide mask mandate, our board implemented a plan to follow metrics that would require masks in times of high transmission and allow them to be optional when the metrics drop. If the state returns the decision to local school systems, we are prepared with the plan that was voted on in August.”
