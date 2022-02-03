CUMBERLAND, Md. — Allegany County officials have agreed to send a letter to Annapolis lawmakers expressing support for a proposed plan to extend MARC Train service west to Cumberland.
Operating primarily in the Baltimore/Washington area, the MARC Train is commuter rail service with its furthest stop west currently at Brunswick in Frederick County.
News of the letter was disclosed at last week's regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners. All three commissioners — Creade Brodie Jr., Dave Caporale and Jake Shade — signed the letter.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said a proposal to expand the commuter train line west to Hancock and Cumberland will be considered during the current Maryland General Assembly session.
Bennett read the letter, which was addressed to Del. Maggie Macintosh (D-Baltimore City), House Appropriations Committee chair, into the record.
"We the Allegany County Commissioners are writing today in support of one of the Maryland Department of Transportation's key projects of this legislative session," Bennett read. "The potential expansion of the existing MARC line, that would add service stops in both Hancock and Cumberland, would provide a greatly needed service to our residents. This potential expansion would allow Allegany County residents access to rail that would dramatically increase our connectivity to the Washington metro area.
"The potential addition of a MARC rail stop in Cumberland is an exciting idea. It would open many opportunities for existing residents and allow workers in the Washington metro area to live, work and play in Western Maryland. We hope the House Appropriations Committee can move this important project forward and we are willing to help in any way we can."
The state is conducting a study to determine the feasibility of adding the stops.
Bennett said the effort is a "long-term project but it is in front of the legislature now and would be a very nice addition to the area."
County Commissioner President Jake Shade said, "I think it would be transformative for our area. We got the tracks already. If the state wants to pony up some money and stop spending so much on transit in Baltimore, maybe they should send some out our way."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.