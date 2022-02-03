NEW CREEK, W.Va. — Services for David W. "Billy" Lyon will be held at Sunnyside Covenant Brethren Church, New Creek, W.Va., on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 3 p.m. Friends will be received at the church one hour prior to services and on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral …