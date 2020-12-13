CUMBERLAND — The Allegany County Board of Commissioners recently announced federal grant funding for fire departments as well as more than $1.3 million in state grants for local restaurants and bars.
“An update on our Cares Act funding, we will be doing a $10,000 allocation for every volunteer fire and EMS department in Allegany County,” Jake Shade, commission president, said during the board’s Dec. 3 meeting. “... That is a much needed shot in the arm for them because they have not been able to have a lot of their fundraisers. That is very important.”
Congress passed the $2.2 trillion Cares Act package in late March, which supplied federal COVID relief funding throughout the country.
“The other thing, we have been working through the state of Maryland on the restaurant grants for restaurants and bars,” Shade said. “I will say, once we process everything, because we are sometimes waiting for business licenses or getting taxes paid up, we will use that full $651,000 allocation. We are going to administer that and we are going to match that with our own county funds.”
As part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s $250 million economic recovery package for Marylanders affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and passed in early November, new financial assistance programs are now available to restaurants, independent artists, arts organizations, entertainment venues and Main Street businesses across the state.
Of the funding, the state will distribute a total of $50 million across each county and Baltimore City based on the number of restaurant establishments located in each of the 24 jurisdictions. Restaurants interested in the grant program must apply through their local jurisdiction.
“So if you received money through the restaurant grant ... already received it or in the process of receiving it, that amount will be doubled here in the next coming weeks. So that is big news for restaurants and businesses that are really struggling,” said Shade.
For more information on the grant programs, visit the county website, gov.allconet.org, or phone the county office complex at 301-777-2526.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.