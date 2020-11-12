CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is preparing to issue $650,000 in COVID-19 relief grants to eligible businesses in the local restaurant industry.
The source of the funding is the state's Rainy Day Fund with the grants distributed through the county. The program is part of the larger $250 million offering from the Rainy Day Fund that will be circulated statewide.
The grants are designed to provide financial relief to locally owned and operated businesses within the restaurant industry who have received significant hardship because of COVID-19.
The program's guidelines indicate year-round operations will receive an $8,000 grant and seasonal operations will receive a $5,000 grant.
Jake Shade, Allegany County Board of Commissioners president, said businesses can apply even if they have received past grants.
"The funding in the spring was through the CARES Act," said Shade. "These grants are through the state, so it is a separate state program."
Shade said he believes the grants will help as winter approaches.
"We expect more places will apply for this. Bars, restaurants and breweries are all eligible. The CARES Act funding in the spring, because it was federal money, they were required to submit tax records and stuff. This time they don't have to do that. We just need their tax ID number and some other information."
Eligible expenses include rent, payroll, job training, purchase of equipment to expand outdoors, technology for carryout and delivery, HVAC upgrades, personal protective equipment, disposable food containers and utensils and sanitation services.
"We had a lot of success with the CARES Act funding," said Shade. "We got out over $1.6 million to over 300 businesses in a pretty fast time frame. ... What we are focusing on is how can we help people as fast as we can. A local government can move a lot faster than the state and federal government."
Businesses applying must be licensed in Allegany County and can not be a national franchise or chain. Applicants must be in good standing with the state of Maryland and be current on Allegany County taxes. The business can have no outstanding zoning or permitting issues.
Applications are available on the county's website, alleganygov.org, and will be accepted until noon Dec. 14.
For more information, call 301-777-2526.
