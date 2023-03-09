CUMBERLAND — Allegany County Administrator Jason Bennett said Thursday that any potential housing developments planned for the sites of the former Allegany High School and the former Memorial Hospital should be designed to complement each other.
Bennett said the county will soon be seeking recommendations for a residential housing development on the former high school's land along Sedgwick Street on the city's West Side.
The former school, which was in poor condition, was razed last spring after serving the community for nearly 100 years. A new Allegany High School was constructed on Haystack Mountain in 2018.
"We are actually working through the process to prepare an RFP (request for proposal) to put that site out for developers to bid on to develop," Bennett told the Times-News. "We hope in the next month or two we will have that bid out on the street."
The topic of the former school land came up during the regular meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners at the county office complex Thursday.
The commissioners voted to permit the Braddock Warriors and Washington Patriots youth baseball organizations to use the former school's athletic field and parking area for another year, making any construction on the land unlikely until the spring or summer of 2024.
Bennett said the selected developer "could develop the whole site or pieces of the site. We're working right now to finalizing those plans with a design engineer and working through the zoning issues with the city of Cumberland to make sure things are ready."
It was announced last month by Cumberland's mayor and City Council that plans are being developed by RAZ Development to construct a $36 million residential housing complex with as many as 250 apartment units at the former Memorial Hospital site in South Cumberland.
Studies done by local officials in the past indicated that the city needed new housing stock.
Bennett was asked how residential housing plans for the former Memorial Hospital site could influence plans for the former Allegany High School land.
"It will be up to the developers," said Bennett. "We will take whatever the developers recommend and think they can sell. We obviously need the housing, so we don't feel they are competing projects. They should complement each other."
The county has been considering single family homes, condominiums and townhouses for the former school site. However, a group of local residents suggested the county should consider moderate income housing, green space and three stage senior housing at the site.
Bennett said the ultimate decision for the plans will come from the developers and their suggested best uses for the location and the community.
"We are relatively open there," said Bennett. "Obviously it will be housing, probably of mixed-type housing, and we'll leave it up to the developers who come in and bid on the property. The hope will be that we have maybe construction beginning to commence as soon as November ... at worst springtime of next year. We're going to move this along as quick as we can. We hope to see a small community grow there."
