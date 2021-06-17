CUMBERLAND — Allegany County is considering opening a new waste disposal site on M.V. Smith Road in eastern Allegany County and closing sites near Flintstone and Little Orleans.
Adam Patterson, county deputy director of public works, spoke about the consolidation plans during a meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners last week.
“For about a year now our staff have been evaluating our refuse site in the eastern part of the county, trying to create a safer, user-friendly site,” said Patterson.
According to county officials, plans are to develop a disposal site that would be on par with the county’s Oldtown Residential Refuse and Recycling Site currently under construction and set to open in August.
The county analyzed how to best provide cost-effective, ADA-accessible trash disposal and expanded recycling options to residents in the Flintstone and Little Orleans areas.
According to information posted to the county website, the analysis considered improvements to the Flintstone and Little Orleans sites, and a proposed new site at the County Roads Division M.V. Smith Road Garage.
“It was determined that the safest and most cost-effective improvement option is to consolidate the Flintstone and Little Orleans sites into one new site on M.V. Smith Road, which will provide the same level of trash disposal and recycling options as both the new Oldtown site and the Mountainview Landfill site at Frostburg,” according to the website.
Patterson said the idea has been vetted by the Solid Waste Management Board and members support a new M.V. Smith Road site. He said it would be free of stairs and have a trash compactor.
“That site has easy access to Interstate 68 and will offer a complete suite of recycle options and be more cost effective,” added Patterson. “The site will be open Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Currently, the Little Orleans site is open on Thursday and the Flintstone site is open on Friday and Sunday. So we will be open three days at one consolidated site.”
Patterson said the current sticker-based system for payment will remain unchanged.
The county commissioners are expected to take a final vote on the plan at their June 24 meeting.
For more information on the plan, visit the county website, gov.allconet.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.