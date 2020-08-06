Couple arrested after vehicle strikes city residence

CUMBERLAND — Two people were arrested Wednesday after their vehicle traveled out of control and struck a residence on Blackiston Avenue near Oldtown Road, Cumberland Police said.
Bernard Michale Lowe, 35, of Cumberland, and Ashley Gayle Spitzer, 32, of Ridgeley, West Virginia, were each charged with making a false statement to police and obstructing and hindering.
Lowe and Spitzer declined medical treatment.
Witnesses reportedly told police the vehicle was speeding and identified the driver.
Spitzer was released from the Allegany County Detention Center on Thursday after posting $4,000 bond; Lowe was released after posting $5,000 bond.
