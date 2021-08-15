GRANTSVILLE — A Salem, West Virginia, couple was arrested Saturday following a traffic stop on westbound Interstate 68 in Garrett County.
Maryland State Police said the driver, Lisa Bonnell, 34, was charged with driving under the influence following the 4:50 p.m. stop near Pigs Ear Road.
Christopher Bonnell, 38, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of CDS paraphernalia and possession of a firearm when prohibited after troopers allegedly found two handguns, marijuana and other narcotics. Police said he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of previous convictions.
A 5-year-old child in the vehicle was turned over to grandparents, police said.
